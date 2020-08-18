Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $40.48 Million Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,198 shares during the quarter. Lumentum makes up about 4.6% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.66% of Lumentum worth $40,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $1,297,542.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,564,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $328,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,391 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,641 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $3.06 on Tuesday, reaching $87.24. The company had a trading volume of 60,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,899. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average is $79.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

LITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $99.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

