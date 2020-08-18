Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 121,126 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,126 shares during the period. FMC accounts for 5.7% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.39% of FMC worth $50,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,293. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $112.45.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.35.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.