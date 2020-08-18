Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,028,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Altria Group worth $158,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,755,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,154,000 after acquiring an additional 88,674 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 87,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra upped their price target on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.