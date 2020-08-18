Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.67-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.69.

AMCR stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. Amcor has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Amcor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amcor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

