American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 285.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 279,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 61,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

American Electric Power stock opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

