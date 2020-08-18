American Woodmark (AMWD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect American Woodmark to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Woodmark to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMWD stock opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.09. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Sidoti lowered their price target on American Woodmark from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

