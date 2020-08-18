Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) PT Raised to $5.25 at Alliance Global Partners

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price objective raised by Alliance Global Partners from $3.60 to $5.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on USAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective (down from $4.70) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Americas Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of USAS stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 48,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,527. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Americas Silver by 15.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

