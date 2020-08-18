Amerigo Resources LTD (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Up 23.4% in June

Amerigo Resources LTD (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Amerigo Resources stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 105,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,513. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amerigo Resources has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 3.37.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Amerigo Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.