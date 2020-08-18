AmerisourceBergen (ABC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC):

8/10/2020 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $111.00 to $118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $99.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – AmerisourceBergen was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/23/2020 – AmerisourceBergen was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/21/2020 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $85.00 to $88.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.06. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $106.45. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $2,002,143.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,026 shares in the company, valued at $16,298,195.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,102 shares of company stock worth $7,850,280 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

