Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ATLO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,919. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $177.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.66. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ames National by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 41,295.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after acquiring an additional 634,305 shares during the period. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

