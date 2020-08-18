Amino Network (AMIO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $31,542.00

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Amino Network has a total market capitalization of $154,099.05 and $31,542.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Amino Network has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Amino Network token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and MXC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Amino Network

Amino Network (AMIO) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world.

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

