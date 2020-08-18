AmonD (AMON) Price Tops $0.0033

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $76.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including CPDAX, BitMart, OKEx Korea and Hanbitco.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00139993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.45 or 0.01875445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00190767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00138928 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,591,219 tokens. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CPDAX, Hanbitco and OKEx Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

