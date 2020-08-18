AmonD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,252.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx Korea, CPDAX, Hanbitco and BitMart. AmonD has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $1,252.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00135663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.80 or 0.01809108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00193272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000906 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00135266 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000159 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,591,219 tokens. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, BitMart, OKEx Korea and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

