Anaconda Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Short Interest Down 72.2% in July

Anaconda Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the July 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Anaconda Mining stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. 320,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,836. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. Anaconda Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

