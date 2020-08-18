Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,028,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.28% of Analog Devices worth $126,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 183.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.08. 64,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,561. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Insiders have sold a total of 14,325 shares of company stock worth $1,661,769 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.68.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.