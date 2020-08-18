Analysts Anticipate Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) to Announce $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) will post $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. Lamar Advertising posted earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR opened at $68.02 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

