Analysts Anticipate Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will report earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50. Lincoln National reported earnings per share of $2.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $62.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

