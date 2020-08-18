Analysts Anticipate Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.36. Parsley Energy posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Parsley Energy.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%.

PE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,056,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $107,399,000 after purchasing an additional 945,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,491,389 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,926,000 after purchasing an additional 382,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,007,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,038,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,987,354. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

