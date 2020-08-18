Analysts Anticipate SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. SmartFinancial reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.74 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded SmartFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SmartFinancial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of SMBK stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $14.71. 13,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.75. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $23.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.90%.

In related news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 207,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 148,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

