Analysts Expect Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is $0.36. Diamond S Shipping posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $4.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 12.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSSI. B. Riley dropped their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamond S Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.84.

Diamond S Shipping stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. 179,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $364.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.33. Diamond S Shipping has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 16.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 14.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 2.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 49.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

