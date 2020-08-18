Analysts Expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $526.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to post $526.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $542.70 million and the lowest is $510.34 million. Kirby posted sales of $666.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $541.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.37 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kirby from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Kirby by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,439,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,969,000 after buying an additional 65,349 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Kirby by 81.0% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,867,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,646,000 after buying an additional 1,283,415 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 10.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,672,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,155,000 after buying an additional 244,566 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Kirby by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,342,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,358,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kirby by 52.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after buying an additional 362,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.