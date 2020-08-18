Analysts Expect Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings per share of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.45. Microchip Technology reported earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.64.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $225,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,280,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 421,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter.

MCHP stock traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.35. 5,631,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,330. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $113.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.