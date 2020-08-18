Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 18th (ACB, AHOTF, BUD, CSQPF, CURLF, CWEGF, EIFZF, HEXO, HRUFF, IAC)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 18th:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from $24.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $2.50 to $2.25. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) had its price target boosted by Argus from $52.00 to $62.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $0.50 to $0.60. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $27.00 to $32.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) had its target price reduced by CIBC from $1.00 to $0.90. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $171.00 to $174.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $317.00 to $385.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price target boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $3.60 to $5.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

