Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Northrop Grumman (NOC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC):

8/10/2020 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/31/2020 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $366.00 to $391.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $405.00 to $419.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/13/2020 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

6/25/2020 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “As a major U.S. defense contractor, Northrop Grumman enjoys a strong position in the Air Force, Space & Cyber Security programs. Its product line is well positioned in high priority categories, which enables it to clinch notable contracts from Pentagon. The favorable amendments included in the fiscal 2021 defnse budget proposal, if approved, are expected to boost defense primes like Northrop's top line. It has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, it continues to incur high operating expenses due to increase in product costs, which may hurt its profit margins. A comparative analysis of its historical EV/Sales ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause concern for investors. Unforeseen accidents while producing products such as explosive and flammable materials might push up costs.”

6/25/2020 – Northrop Grumman had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock.

NOC traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.60. 499,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,337. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.78. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

