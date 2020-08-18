Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/18/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/8/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/3/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/13/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors is now covered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE OHI traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,021. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In related news, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,189.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 312,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 669,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,765,000 after purchasing an additional 56,083 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

