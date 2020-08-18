Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Invesco (IVZ)

Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/13/2020 – Invesco was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Invesco had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $5.00 to $4.50. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Invesco had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Invesco had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Invesco had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,865. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Invesco Ltd alerts:

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 177.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 95.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 468.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.