Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sealed Air (SEE)

8/10/2020 – Sealed Air had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Sealed Air had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at G.Research, Llc.

8/7/2020 – Sealed Air had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Sealed Air had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

8/3/2020 – Sealed Air was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/28/2020 – Sealed Air was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2020 – Sealed Air was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Approximately 75% of Sealed Air's end markets are experiencing increased demand for food, medical supplies, consumer staples and e-commerce demand, which bodes well for the company. However, the remaining 25% are facing slowdown or have been forced to temporarily suspend production. The estimates for the company's current quarter and year's earnings have undergone negative revision lately. The company however has a positive record of earnings surprises in the trailing four quarters. Nevertheless, in 2020, the company anticipates realizing around $110 million of benefits from its Reinvent SEE program, which is focused on innovations, SG&A productivity, product-cost efficiency, channel optimization and customer-service enhancements. Acquisitions and product innovation will also aid the company's results going forward.”

7/13/2020 – Sealed Air is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Sealed Air stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.47. The company had a trading volume of 21,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,557. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Sealed Air Corp has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $42.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,811,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 173,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 599,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 476,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

