Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 18th (ALG, ARCE, BFRA, CNX, EIDX, ETRN, EXK, FANH, FBNC, FENC)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, August 18th:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

