Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for A. O. Smith (AOS)

A. O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/3/2020 – A. O. Smith had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $48.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – A. O. Smith had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2020 – A. O. Smith had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

7/30/2020 – A. O. Smith was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

7/10/2020 – A. O. Smith had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2020 – A. O. Smith was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “A.O. Smith is poised to benefit from its robust liquidity position backed by dedicated capital-deployment strategies. The company’s solid position in the replacement market, which accounts for nearly 85% of the North American segment, is a long-term growth driver. A.O. Smith proactively handled the coronavirus-induced pandemic situation by eliminating redundant investments and reprioritizing capital expenditures with efficient supply-chain initiatives. In the past six months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company withdrew its guidance for 2020 due to end-market uncertainties, stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. Foreign exchange headwinds might affect its performance. Also, high capital expenditure might adversely impact its short-term liquidity. Earnings estimates for 2020 have declined in the past 60 days.”

6/23/2020 – A. O. Smith had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of AOS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.88. 5,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,912. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $117,299.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,216 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,854 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,135. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 3.9% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

