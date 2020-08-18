Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Catalent (CTLT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) recently:

8/17/2020 – Catalent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Catalent had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Catalent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/31/2020 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – Catalent had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Catalent is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $91.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.65. Catalent Inc has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $91.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $607,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,213. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 133.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 390.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Catalent by 646.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Catalent by 51.0% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 205.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

