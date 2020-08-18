Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tricon Capital Group (TCN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tricon Capital Group (TSE: TCN) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2020 – Tricon Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Tricon Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.50.

8/7/2020 – Tricon Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Tricon Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$11.50.

TCN opened at C$9.89 on Tuesday. Tricon Capital Group Inc has a 1-year low of C$5.45 and a 1-year high of C$12.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.06.

In other Tricon Capital Group news, Director Gary Berman acquired 25,000 shares of Tricon Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.96 per share, with a total value of C$198,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 858,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,829,669.81. Insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $548,738 over the last three months.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

