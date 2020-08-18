Andra AP fonden Acquires 46,100 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.07% of News worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter worth about $3,730,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter worth about $936,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 49.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 30,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of News by 15.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet raised News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

News stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. News Corp has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

