Andra AP fonden Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average is $71.98. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $92,375.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $609,248.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $6,552,967.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

