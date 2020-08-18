Andra AP fonden Purchases 18,800 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.06% of Elanco Animal Health worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Todd S. Young acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,575.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,201.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Cleveland Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.56.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.40, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $32.66.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

