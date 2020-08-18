Andra AP fonden Raises Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6.9% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 216,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 10.2% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 9.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

NYSE:TRI opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $82.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

