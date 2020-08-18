Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Argus

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Argus from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra cut their target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,433. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $98.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 184.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.