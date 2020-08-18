Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the April 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

ATRS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.87. 8,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.98 million, a PE ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 1.30. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

