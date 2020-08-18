ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the July 15th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ANZBY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. 63,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,987. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.19. ANZ has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANZBY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

ANZ Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

