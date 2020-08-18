AptarGroup (ATR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AptarGroup (NYSE: ATR):

8/5/2020 – AptarGroup was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AptarGroup’s second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and revenues declined from the prior-year quarter due to negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the beauty and beverage markets. However, both the metrics beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company projects adjusted EPS for third-quarter 2020 in the range of 80-88 cents. The mid-point of the guidance reflects a year-over-year decline of 10%. Increasing demand for pharmaceutical products on account of the coronavirus pandemic and innovative product launches is likely to drive Pharma segment in the near term. However, weak end markets owing to COVID-19 impact will hurt the Beauty + Home and Food + Beverage segments. Nevertheless, the company will gain on its ongoing business-transformation plan, cost control efforts, acquisitions and innovative product offerings.”

8/3/2020 – AptarGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $122.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – AptarGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $131.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – AptarGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $118.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – AptarGroup had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $118.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – AptarGroup had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

NYSE ATR traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $117.88. 171,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,869. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.60 and a 200 day moving average of $108.72. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $123.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $699.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

In other news, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $4,120,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,122,259.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,083 shares of company stock worth $4,594,176 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 462.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

