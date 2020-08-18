Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Short Interest Down 13.6% in April

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 285,600 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the April 15th total of 330,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 712.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,108 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth $1,277,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth $889,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 1,271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 190,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 128,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.85.

Shares of APTX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,092. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. The company has a market cap of $180.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,764.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.15%. Research analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.