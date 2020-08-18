ARAW (ARAW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16,835.04

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. One ARAW token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded down 45.9% against the US dollar. ARAW has a market capitalization of $16,835.04 and $4.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00039482 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $665.34 or 0.05565382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003728 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00046701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a token. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

