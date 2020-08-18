ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Short Interest Down 25.4% in June

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APAJF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the May 31st total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS APAJF traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.32.

About ARC Resources

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, electricity transmission, and renewable and gas fired power generation assets.

