Arcblock (ABT) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $10.47 million and $3.60 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000887 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Cobinhood, Bithumb and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00135663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.80 or 0.01809108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00193272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000906 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00135266 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bithumb, Huobi, Bibox, IDEX, Cobinhood, CoinBene, DragonEX, BitMart, OKEx, LBank, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

