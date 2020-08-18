Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $36,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,194,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,022 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 15.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,448,000 after acquiring an additional 621,683 shares in the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 27.1% in the first quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 2,875,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,150,000 after acquiring an additional 613,300 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 18.0% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,770,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,632,000 after acquiring an additional 575,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,575,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,392,000 after acquiring an additional 463,527 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

NYSE:ADM opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

