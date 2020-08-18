Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Down 11.8% in May

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the April 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.5 days.

Shares of ARHVF traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23. Archer has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.47.

Get Archer alerts:

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

About Archer

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment, slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.