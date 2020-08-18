Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Update

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ARHVF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. 103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23. Archer has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

About Archer

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment, slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

