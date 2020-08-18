Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.29

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 35417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07).

In related news, EVP Diana Toman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $374,496.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,538.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 63,200 shares of company stock valued at $704,996.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Arconic by 678.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 46,103 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Arconic by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 24,353 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,233,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Billeaud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

