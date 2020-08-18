Arionum Market Cap Tops $95,427.56 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Arionum coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Arionum has a market capitalization of $95,427.56 and approximately $21,076.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arionum Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

