Ark (ARK) Trading 9.4% Higher This Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $63.74 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00004332 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, COSS, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, Ark has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 151,471,716 coins and its circulating supply is 123,000,819 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Livecoin, Cryptomate, Upbit, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Bittrex and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

