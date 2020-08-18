Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Update

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,800 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the April 30th total of 822,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.9 days.

OTCMKTS ARESF traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.52. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,056. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49.

ARESF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $12.50 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.74.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

